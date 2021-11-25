Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery reflects on early pro career

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Southridge High School presented the 2021 baseball state champions with their state rings. Before the ceremony, 14 Sports caught up with MLB first-round selection Colson Montgomery, who helped lead the Raiders to the program’s first-ever state title last June.

[READ MORE: Southridge honors 2021 baseball team with state ring ceremony]

The Southridge graduate, and the newest member of the Chicago White Sox organization, began his journey immediately following the state championship win.

Just one day after receiving his medal, Montgomery was off to the MLB Draft Combine. A couple of weeks later, he was selected as the No. 22 overall pick by the White Sox.

[PREVIOUS: Montgomery signs pro contract with White Sox]

The pro baller is now back home to take a breather after playing in Arizona for the Chi-Sox in their fall rookie league. When talking to 14 Sports, Montgomery said that although he had to grow up quickly, he’s still enjoying the journey.

“I felt like I was ready for it, and I learned a lot out there,” Montgomery said. “It was fun and there were times where I felt like it was a lot. But you just got to trust it all and that you’re in it for the long run. At the same time, I just kind of think of it as I’m still a kid. I’m playing a kids’ game with everything. But there are more standards with stuff, you got to think this is your job.”

The next stop on his journey begins next month as he heads to Nashville for training.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.