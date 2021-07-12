Birthday Club
Chicago White Sox select Colson Montgomery as first-round pick in 2021 MLB Draft

The Chicago White Sox selected former Southridge shortstop Colson Montgomery as the No. 22 pick...
The Chicago White Sox selected former Southridge shortstop Colson Montgomery as the No. 22 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENVER, CO. (WFIE) - Former Southridge High School standout Colson Montgomery is off to the big leagues.

Montgomery was selected by the Chicago White Sox as the No. 22 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.

[PREVIOUS: Hard work, small-town values put Colson Montgomery on cusp of pro baseball career]

The 19-year-old shortstop helped lead the Southridge baseball program to the Class 3A state championship in late June.

Montgomery was one of just eight players who were invited to attend the draft in Denver, Colorado.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

