Chicago White Sox select Colson Montgomery as first-round pick in 2021 MLB Draft

DENVER, CO. (WFIE) - Former Southridge High School standout Colson Montgomery is off to the big leagues.

Montgomery was selected by the Chicago White Sox as the No. 22 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.

[PREVIOUS: Hard work, small-town values put Colson Montgomery on cusp of pro baseball career]

The 19-year-old shortstop helped lead the Southridge baseball program to the Class 3A state championship in late June.

Montgomery was one of just eight players who were invited to attend the draft in Denver, Colorado.

The pick is in!



With pick No. 22, the White Sox select SS Colson Montgomery from Southridge (Ind.) H.S. Welcome to the South Side, Colson! #ChangetheGame pic.twitter.com/oSlFueKxaN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.