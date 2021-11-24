Southridge honors 2020-21 baseball team with state ring ceremony

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In June, the Southridge Raiders baseball team defeated Hanover Central in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship. On Tuesday, the team received their state rings.

“We haven’t had them all together since the night we won,” Raiders head coach Gene Mattingly said, “To be able to get them all together and enjoy this camaraderie, they’re catching up with some guys they haven’t seen. It’s really cool to have them all here.”

The Raiders team led by Coach Mattingly made it to the state championship three times, but the third time was a charm as the senior-led team secured the programs first ever state title.

The team was honored tonight at the ring ceremony before the boys varsity basketball home opener. All eight seniors returned, including star pitcher Ethan Bell, who will play for the Aces this spring.

“It feels like it was yesterday,” Bell said. “Being back at the high school, it’s great seeing everybody again. Really good to see them all again. It’s finally nice to get the ring.”

Colson Montgomery was also in attendance. Following the state win, he was selected in the first round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. This fall, he was in Arizona playing for the Chi-Sox in the fall rookie league.

”There are going to be a lot of emotions with all of this especially with our past histories with state,” Montgomery said. “Getting it done our senior year and then also with these young guys who saw how much hard work it takes, and what it takes to be a state champion. They can enjoy this night, see what it’s like, and they can stay hungry for next season.”

