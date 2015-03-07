Children’s programming and closed captioning or audio description information

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning/audio description problems, please contact the WFIE Engineering team. WFIE accepts calls using TDD.

Bobby Barnett, Chief Engineer (812) 433-3436 (TDD) (812) 428-6276 1-334-956-0416 (fax) closedcaptioning@14news.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to: Jay Hiett, Vice President & General Manager, WFIE-TV 1115 Mt. Auburn Road Evansville, IN 47720 (812) 433-3414 (334) 956-0374 (fax)

Children's Programming

14 WFIE maintains quarterly reports and other records regarding its broadcast of children's educational and informational programming. These records are available at our studios located at 1115 Mt. Auburn Road, Evansville, Indiana 47720 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Our children’s programming liaison is Kirk Williams. He can be contacted at (812) 426-1414 (extension 373).