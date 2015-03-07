Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Children’s programming and closed captioning or audio description information

WFIE - 14 News
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 6, 2015 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: Jun. 17, 2016 at 2:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning/audio description problems, please contact the WFIE Engineering team. WFIE accepts calls using TDD.

Bobby Barnett, Chief Engineer (812) 433-3436 (TDD) (812) 428-6276  1-334-956-0416 (fax) closedcaptioning@14news.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to: Jay Hiett, Vice President & General Manager, WFIE-TV 1115 Mt. Auburn Road Evansville, IN 47720 (812) 433-3414 (334) 956-0374 (fax)

Children's Programming

14 WFIE maintains quarterly reports and other records regarding its broadcast of children's educational and informational programming. These records are available at our studios located at 1115 Mt. Auburn Road, Evansville, Indiana 47720 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Our children’s programming liaison is Kirk Williams. He can be contacted at (812) 426-1414 (extension 373).

Most Read

Heavy police presence in the area of Covert and South Kentucky.
Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville
Deputies: 46-year-old Owensboro man dies in early morning wreck
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 2 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport
Man indicted on charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Rockport