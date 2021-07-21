Montgomery Signs First Pro Contract with White Sox; Throws out First Pitch at Tonight’s Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colson Montgomery has been on the ride of a lifetime, but it’s only just begun. The Southridge grad, and now, newest member of the Chicago White Sox, made it official, Tuesday, by signing his first professional contract.

It’s a minor league deal, with a signing bonus, of just over 3 million dollars -- not bad for the 19-year old phenom, from tiny, Holland, Indiana.

Now, Tuesday night, Montgomery’s amazing ride continued, as he threw out the first pitch, at the White Sox-Twins game.

When we talked to Montgomery before he left for Chicago, he said, he hadn’t pitched in a game, since 8th grade, so he figured he might have some nerves, doing it in front of thousands of Sox fans.

We also asked him, if he was starting to feel any pressure, from being a first round draft pick.

“No, I don’t really feel any pressure or anything, it’s just I have more of a sigh of relief from everything because it’s like now I know where I’m going, who I’m with, who I’m playing for, so now it’s just go out and play ball, ya know, that’s just pretty much all I wanna do,” said Montgomery, the #22 overall pick by the White Sox. “The most stressful and overwhelming part was just I didn’t know where I was going, so now that I know that, now I just got to go out and play and perform. I don’t have any pressure or anything. I’m just gonna go out, have fun, and enjoy the game.”



Now, on Wednesday, he will head south to Alabama, where he’ll participate in the White Sox mini-camp, before heading to Arizona, to play for the Chi-Sox, in their fall rookie league.

