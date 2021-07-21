Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Montgomery Signs First Pro Contract with White Sox; Throws out First Pitch at Tonight’s Game

Baseball America and MaxPreps named Southridge graduate Colson Montgomery on the 2021 High...
Baseball America and MaxPreps named Southridge graduate Colson Montgomery on the 2021 High School Baseball All-America Team in recognition for his play during his senior season.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colson Montgomery has been on the ride of a lifetime, but it’s only just begun. The Southridge grad, and now, newest member of the Chicago White Sox, made it official, Tuesday, by signing his first professional contract.

It’s a minor league deal, with a signing bonus, of just over 3 million dollars -- not bad for the 19-year old phenom, from tiny, Holland, Indiana.

Now, Tuesday night, Montgomery’s amazing ride continued, as he threw out the first pitch, at the White Sox-Twins game.

When we talked to Montgomery before he left for Chicago, he said, he hadn’t pitched in a game, since 8th grade, so he figured he might have some nerves, doing it in front of thousands of Sox fans.

We also asked him, if he was starting to feel any pressure, from being a first round draft pick.

“No, I don’t really feel any pressure or anything, it’s just I have more of a sigh of relief from everything because it’s like now I know where I’m going, who I’m with, who I’m playing for, so now it’s just go out and play ball, ya know, that’s just pretty much all I wanna do,” said Montgomery, the #22 overall pick by the White Sox. “The most stressful and overwhelming part was just I didn’t know where I was going, so now that I know that, now I just got to go out and play and perform. I don’t have any pressure or anything. I’m just gonna go out, have fun, and enjoy the game.”

Now, on Wednesday, he will head south to Alabama, where he’ll participate in the White Sox mini-camp, before heading to Arizona, to play for the Chi-Sox, in their fall rookie league.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Police: Man shot, beaten in Evansville
Affidavit: Man 4x legal alcohol limit arrested after running off roadway
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight.
Crews battle Evansville house fire overnight
Mayor Winnecke announces resignation of Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Evansville Parks director resigns amid investigation into ‘inappropriate’ invoices
Joseph L. Franklin
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for possibly armed and dangerous suspect

Latest News

Summer workouts crucial for USI basketball to build team chemistry
Summer workouts crucial for USI basketball to build team chemistry
Acros Gymnastics sees surge in sign-ups during Olympic year
Acros Gymnastics sees surge in sign-ups during Olympic year
Acros Gymnastics sees surge in sign-ups during Olympic year
Acros Gymnastics sees surge in sign-ups during Olympic year
Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties
Evansville planning Lilly King Olympic watch parties