Southridge pitcher Bell leads team to 1st state championship in program history

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Southridge baseball made history on Tuesday night as the Raiders won its first-ever state championship, topping Hanover Central in a 2-0 victory.

Southridge senior pitcher Ethan Bell put forth a Herculean effort in the IHSAA Class 3A championship game, taking care of business on both sides of the ball.

For starters, Bell held down the Hanover Central offense to a meager two hits, while fanning eight Wildcat batters. Then with the game still scoreless in the fifth inning, Bell came up clutch with a two-out, two-run double to put the Raiders on top for good.

This game-winning RBI occurred right after potential first-round Major League Baseball draft pick Colson Montgomery was intentionally walked, opting to face Bell instead. But as it turned out, Bell made the Wildcats pay for that decision.

“He was really not happy when they walked Colson the second time,” Southridge head baseball coach Gene Mattingly said. “He felt a little disrespected, and I said, ‘What are you gonna do about it?’ You got to prove them wrong, so he came up big. Tell you what, he had a day, right?”

[HIGHLIGHTS: Raiders, Wildcats win state titles in Indianapolis]

“It felt great,” Bell said. “I was going up there thinking I’m swinging at the first strike I get, and he threw me that curveball and I just put a bat on the ball, and it stayed fair by two inches. Trust the defense behind me, throw strikes.”

“He’s been the one that’s always stepped up in those times,” Southridge senior star Colson Montgomery said. “I mean, he’s a dog too, especially on the mound too. I mean, he went crazy - complete game. He pitched his heart out. I’m just very proud of him.”

The Raiders finish the season with a 26-7 record, sending their eight seniors out in grand fashion.

