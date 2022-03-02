Delta pauses flights from EVV to Detroit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More flights out of EVV have stopped for now after Delta paused flights to Detroit.

That’s according to Evansville Regional Airport’s website.

We’ve reached out to airport officials for more information.

This means Delta is only flying to Atlanta out of Evansville.

[Previous: American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville]

It comes one day after we reported American Airlines is pausing flights to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.