American Airlines pauses last remaining Chicago flights out of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Economic leaders say American Airlines is pausing Chicago flights out of Evansville, meaning there are no more flights at all to Chicago out of EVV.

[Previous: United Airlines pulling daily flights from EVV to Chicago]

President and CEO of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, Greg Wathen, says there is not a timeline of when the pause will be over.

He says it’s partially due to a pilot shortage, which is a problem across the country. The other reason is the cost of flying in this economy.

Wathen says the good news is that American is increasing Dallas flights to help.

As for businesses who rely on those Chicago flights, Wathen says it’s just like the pandemic. We all had to learn how to adjust, and those businesses will adjust as well.

He says EVV is working to encourage people to fly local. That increased demand will help get flights back.

EVV Marketing Director Leslie Fella tells us this pause has happened before, but flights did return after several months.

She says the increased flights to Dallas will increase seat capacity by 40% over 2019. They are growing from two flights to now three flights a day. That third flight is on a larger plane.

Fella also says Allegiant is adding 50% more seat capacity over 2019 to Orlando starting in June.

Destin flights also resume in June.

