Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Perry Co. murder suspect expected in court

Perry Co. murder suspect expected in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man accused of murder in Perry County is expected in court Tuesday.

Authorities have charged 24-year-old Phillip Taylor with murder.

They say he shot and killed 24-year-old Amber Willis in Tell City.

It allegedly happened just after 11 Saturday night on Antler Lane.

Authorities went inside the home after calling out and not getting a response.

We’re told Amber Willis was found in the back bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Authorities later determined Taylor, Willis’s ex-boyfriend, as a suspect.

Authorities say they do not know the full extent of their relationship, but say this serves as an example to call for help if you feel unsafe.

Taylor is being held in the perry county jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI.
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Several Union Co. fire departments to get new engines.
Several Union Co. fire departments getting new engines
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission.
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission
Kyler Lee.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car
Two drivers taken to hospital after Monday crash
Controlled burn set for Tues. in Perry Co.