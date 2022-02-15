Perry Co. murder suspect expected in court

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man accused of murder in Perry County is expected in court Tuesday.

Authorities have charged 24-year-old Phillip Taylor with murder.

They say he shot and killed 24-year-old Amber Willis in Tell City.

It allegedly happened just after 11 Saturday night on Antler Lane.

Authorities went inside the home after calling out and not getting a response.

We’re told Amber Willis was found in the back bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Authorities later determined Taylor, Willis’s ex-boyfriend, as a suspect.

Authorities say they do not know the full extent of their relationship, but say this serves as an example to call for help if you feel unsafe.

Taylor is being held in the perry county jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.