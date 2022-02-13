Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

ISP and PCSO searching for suspect in reference to shots fired incident

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired report in Perry Co. on Saturday, February 12.

According to a press release, during the investigation a suspect was identified as Phillip Taylor.

Phillip Taylor
Phillip Taylor(Indiana State Police)

ISP says Taylor is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is also believed to be driving a Silver Ford F-250 with the Indiana license plate number TK824MYS.

Officials say if you see Taylor or his vehicle do not approach him and to immediately contact law enforcement.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Phillip Taylor's truck
Phillip Taylor's truck(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed
Fentanyl is the most common drug found in overdoses.
Vanderburgh County sees massive increase in overdose deaths
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Union County native recovers from head injury, same incident as Bob Saget
Jean Holland
UPDATE: Vann Park Blvd. murder suspect arrested
Matt and Dennis Weafer aren't scared to mix business and family.
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant

Latest News

Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro
Matt and Dennis Weafer aren't scared to mix business and family.
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant