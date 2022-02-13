ISP and PCSO searching for suspect in reference to shots fired incident

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police and Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired report in Perry Co. on Saturday, February 12.

According to a press release, during the investigation a suspect was identified as Phillip Taylor.

Phillip Taylor (Indiana State Police)

ISP says Taylor is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is also believed to be driving a Silver Ford F-250 with the Indiana license plate number TK824MYS.

Officials say if you see Taylor or his vehicle do not approach him and to immediately contact law enforcement.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Phillip Taylor's truck (Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.