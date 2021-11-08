United Airlines pulling daily flights from EVV to Chicago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Evansville Regional Airport announced on Facebook that United Airlines is pulling their daily flights from EVV to Chicago effective January 4, 2022.

According to the social media post, United officials said this is because of limited resources and staffing across the airline system.

Officials say EVV is one of about 15 airports that are affected by United’s exit announcements.

Evansville Regional Airport says they will keep in touch with the airline about future opportunities.

They say American Airlines will continue to serve Chicago to EVV and has even added additional capacity in November.

