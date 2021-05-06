EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More flights are cleared for take-off at Evansville Regional as American Airlines resumes flights from EVV to Chicago.
Those flights to O’Hare International Airport were suspended last spring due to the pandemic.
However, with more people getting vaccinated, the travel industry is seeing a boom again.
Pandemic air travel hit a record Sunday, with TSA screening more than 1.67 million people.
Airport officials say there will be three flights daily between EVV and O’Hare. That includes a united airlines flight, which never stopped.
The first flight leaves Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
