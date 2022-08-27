Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery

Henderson bank robbery suspect
Henderson bank robbery suspect(Henderson Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23.

On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to a press release, it was reported that a man entered the bank and demanded cash.

Officials say the suspect was able to get away with $3,500. A short time later, a press release was sent to local media with a picture of the robbery in Henderson, Kentucky on August 23.

[Previous Story: Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect]

Police say the suspect was later identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Garland County, Arkansas.

According to a press release, the investigation is still ongoing.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clay Street...
Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting
Dennis Vlaholeas.
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
Jeremy Tudela
New lawsuit alleges negligence against former Evansville soccer coach
Brandon Poole
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week

Latest News

Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
Evansville man facing several sex crime charges after cyber tip
Evansville man facing several sex crime charges after cyber tip
Frog Follies kick off Friday at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
Frog Follies kick off Friday at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes