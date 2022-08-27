Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23.

On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to a press release, it was reported that a man entered the bank and demanded cash.

Officials say the suspect was able to get away with $3,500. A short time later, a press release was sent to local media with a picture of the robbery in Henderson, Kentucky on August 23.

Police say the suspect was later identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Garland County, Arkansas.

According to a press release, the investigation is still ongoing.

