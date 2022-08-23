Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank on N. Green Street.

They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man with a small tattoo under his left eye.

Police do not believe the community is in any type of danger.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please contact the HPD Investigations Division at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Dispatch at 270-827-8700.

