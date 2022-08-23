Birthday Club
Bank robbed in Henderson, police looking for suspect

Henderson bank robbery suspect
Henderson bank robbery suspect(Henderson Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a bank robbery at German American Bank on N. Green Street.

They have released photos of the suspect. They say he is a white man with a small tattoo under his left eye.

Police do not believe the community is in any type of danger.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please contact the HPD Investigations Division at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Dispatch at 270-827-8700.

