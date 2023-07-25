Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. fair kicking off at Madisonville Fairgrounds

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County fair is officially set to kick off at the Madisonville fairgrounds.

The fair opens Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say tickets are $10 Tuesday and Wednesday, before jumping up to $15 the rest of the week.

The price includes all rides and events, but does not cover food or games.

Officials say Tuesday night’s activities include hot air balloon rides next to the arena, and motocross practice sessions.

Both of those kick off at 7:00 p.m.

