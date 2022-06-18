Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue

Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ellis Park campus will soon be coming to Owensboro.

It will be located on the corner of Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard.

Ellis Park officials say they plan to initially open the new venue with historical racing machines (HRM), simulcast betting, a viewing area, as well as a new race and sports-themed restaurant.

It’s an estimated $20 million project.

Demolition on the project starts June 27.

Venue officials hope to open in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Chadrick and Melinda Goodall
Police: 1 dead, 5 malnourished dogs found at home with flooded basement
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Two Dubois County pastors write letter against community pride event
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Nyle Fox
Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville

Latest News

ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co.
ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co.
Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson
Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson
Trees down across Tri-State
Several trees down during Friday morning storms
Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville
Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville