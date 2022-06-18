Ellis Park set to begin construction on Owensboro entertainment venue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ellis Park campus will soon be coming to Owensboro.

It will be located on the corner of Frederica Street and Southtown Boulevard.

Ellis Park officials say they plan to initially open the new venue with historical racing machines (HRM), simulcast betting, a viewing area, as well as a new race and sports-themed restaurant.

It’s an estimated $20 million project.

Demolition on the project starts June 27.

Venue officials hope to open in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.