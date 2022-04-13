Tornado, severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon-evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies began to clear on Wednesday afternoon, following morning rain. The clearing/heating will recharge the atmosphere and will likely lead to some severe thunderstorms with a tornado threat between 2-6pm. A line of severe storms with damaging winds and a few tornadoes will develop and move into the Tri-State between 4 and 10 pm. The entire area is at an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather. Western Kentucky is in the moderate risk zone (4 out of 5). We expect all storms to be clear of the area by midnight Wednesday. Thursday through Monday will bring periods of sunshine, but also unsettled weather with daily chances for showers and storms. Highs will reach the 70s on Friday and drop back into the middle 50s Saturday. Low 60s for Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and 70s returning Wednesday.

