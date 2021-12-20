Tri-State Hot Stove League’s annual Night of Memories returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last Wednesday, the Tri-State Hot Stove League announced many of the details surrounding the planned 2022 Night of Memories, a return to live event scheduled on January 15, 2022.

Here are some of the key topics discussed during the press conference:

LOCATION CHANGE:

• University of Evansville Carson Center & the Meeks Family Fieldhouse - Move allows for more of an opportunity to grow our event with a larger space, in house audio/visual, and large video board to use throughout the evening.

• All aspects of the Night will be under one roof. Carson Center’s Maikranz gym will house our autograph session. No more waiting in cold weather for autographs.

LEGENDS AWARD WINNER:

• Coach Jim Brownlee will be awarded the Tri-State Hot Stove League Legends Award. Coach Brownlee is the most decorated baseball coach in UE’s history. Many of his former players will be in attendance to honor Jim this evening. Andy Benes will be on hand to award Jim this prestigious honor.

EXCITING GUESTS:

• New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage – Goose was a 9-time A.S., over an 18-year career in the MLB. He was a W.S. champion in 1978 with the Yankees, the 1978 Rolaids Relief Man Award winner, and three time saves leader during the 18-year career. Goose was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2008 and is also honored by the Yankees with his plaque in Monument Park.

• Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones – Andruw was a 5-time A.S. and 10-time gold glove winner over his 17-year career. In 2005 he was the winner of a Sliver Slugger award, the Hank Aaron Award and led the league in home runs. He is a member of the Braves Hall of Fame and will be appearing on the MLB Hall of Fame ballot for his fourth time in 2022.

• UE graduate and Evansville native Andy Benes – the first overall selection in the 1988 MLB draft played 14 seasons in the majors with the Padres, Mariners, Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

• Newly signed Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jerad Eickhoff – The Evansville native and Mater Dei graduate has spent seven years in the majors and played with the Rangers, Phillies, Mets, Padres and now the Pirates.

• Aaron Barrett – The Evansville Central graduate is now a World Series Champion with the Washington Nationals. Aaron started his career with the Washington Nationals back in 2014, but has battled arm troubles the past several seasons. His return has been documented through several videos and most recently, has been documented through a film crew. This documentary “Break Through” is still being filmed and the crew is planning to join us here for the Night of Memories as well.

Return to the Minors - we will once again honor our Evansville area minor leaguers.

• Colson Montgomery – the Southridge High School product was the #22 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox.

• Elijah Dunham – graduate of Reitz High School and Indiana University signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Yankees in 2020. Dunham has seen his stock rise recently as he was named the Arizona Fall League Breakout Player of the Year. Over 150 total auction items will be up for bid between our live and silent auctions and include items such as a Hank Aaron autographed baseball, Stan Musial framed autographed jersey, Washington National team signed bat and 2023 Super Bowl Tickets.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at all local high athletic offices, the University of Evansville ticket office, Evansville area Papa Murphy’s locations or online at hotstoveleague.org. If there are any questions or additional information is needed, please feel free to contact the following members of the Tri-State Hot Stove League Executive Board:

Ryan Berger, President

Tracy Archuleta, Vice-President

Cory Edwards, Vice-President

Eric Millay, Vice President

