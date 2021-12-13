Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks 44 years since the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team.

The accident happened on December 13, 1977, shortly after take-off on the way to a game scheduled at Middle Tennessee.

Nearly 30 people died in that crash

Memorials have since been erected across campus and at the Ford Center to pay tribute to everyone involved.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, additional deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, 13 deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Gov. Beshear updates Ky. storm recovery efforts from Graves Co.
WATCH: Gov. Beshear provides update on response to Friday’s tornado damage
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Family survives tornado in Hopkins Co.
Family survives tornado in Hopkins Co.
The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Latest News

Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
12/13 Sunrise Headlines
Watch: Monday Sunrise Headlines
12/13 Sunrise Headlines
12/13 Sunrise Headlines
Sunrise team coverage in Bremen and Earlington
Sunrise team coverage in Bremen and Earlington