Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks 44 years since the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team.

The accident happened on December 13, 1977, shortly after take-off on the way to a game scheduled at Middle Tennessee.

Nearly 30 people died in that crash

Memorials have since been erected across campus and at the Ford Center to pay tribute to everyone involved.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.