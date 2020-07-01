Vanderburgh COVID-19 cases jump 17, Warrick passes 200

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 45,952 total confirmed positive cases and 2,456 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 45,594 total confirmed positive cases and 2,448 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
It’s not yet reflected on the state map, but Perry County Health Officials say there is one additional case.
Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaeffer says a new, free COVID-19 testing site will be opening at the CK Newsome Center beginning on Monday.
The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can click here to register.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 430 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 260 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 201 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 122 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 35 cases
- Gibson Co. - 44 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 31 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 8 cases
Governor Holcomb will give a briefing Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CST.
You can watch it live here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.