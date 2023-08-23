Court orders East Gibson School Superintendent to recovery center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A judge has ordered East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson go to the Indiana Center for Recovery in Bloomington.

It happened Wednesday afternoon during his latest court hearing.

Wilson had been in the Vanderburgh County Jail since late Monday afternoon.

He was arrested after officials say he failed to appear in court for an OWI charge.

Authorities say he crashed his car into a ditch early Sunday morning. He was arrested then released on bond.

It all happened after he had been restricted from being on school property.

School Board Attorney Jason Spindler says Wilson has been on administrative leave since five days after the start of school.

We’ve learned a special public hearing is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Wood Memorial High School Lecture room.

Spindler tells us there is a document they need Wilson to sign before that meeting.

He says if they can’t coordinate him signing the document, the meeting will be canceled.

If they are able to have the meeting, there will be a public comment portion of the meeting, although the school board won’t be responding to any of the comments.

