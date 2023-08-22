Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

James Wilson’s future as superintendent to be decided soon

James Wilson’s future as superintendent to be decided soon
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - East Gibson Schools’ superintendent James Wilson was in court for the first time Tuesday.

Wilson was arrested Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was released on bond, then arrested again Monday when he failed to appear in court.

[Previous story: East Gibson Schools Superintendent on administrative leave]

East Gibson Schools’ attorney Jason Spindler says Wilson was placed on administrative leave August 14, just five days after the start of the school year.

“I can tell you that it had nothing to do with any allegations of criminal activity,” Spindler said about Wilson’s leave.

A contractual condition of that leave means Wilson was banned from being on school property, according to Spindler.

After two arrests in the span of three days parents and taxpayers are looking for more answers about Wilson’s status with the corporation.

We asked Spindler if Wilson was still being paid while on administrative leave. He replied, “no comment.”

Spindler says school board president Steve Sevier is running the corporation right now.

Wilson, before he was arrested, texted us to say he had requested a hearing. Spindler says that’s the superintendent’s right. At that hearing, the board and Wilson will present evidence, before the board votes to remove him or keep him.

When asked if it’s the board’s intention to remove Wilson as superintendent at that meeting, Spindler responded, “no comment.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent on administrative leave
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Dispatch: One person shot during verbal altercation inside Neblett Center
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Evansville man facing murder charge following deadly stabbing
Victim’s name released in deadly Evansville stabbing

Latest News

Tri-State band nominated for Dove Award
Tri-State band nominated for Dove Award
Dispatch: Stolen vehicle crash on Sweetser and Edson Ave.
Dispatch: Stolen vehicle crash on Sweetser and Edson Ave.
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
New history exhibit coming to American Red Cross in Evansville
USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns
USFDA approves RSV vaccine to protect newborns