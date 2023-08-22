James Wilson’s future as superintendent to be decided soon

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - East Gibson Schools’ superintendent James Wilson was in court for the first time Tuesday.

Wilson was arrested Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He was released on bond, then arrested again Monday when he failed to appear in court.

[Previous story: East Gibson Schools Superintendent on administrative leave]

East Gibson Schools’ attorney Jason Spindler says Wilson was placed on administrative leave August 14, just five days after the start of the school year.

“I can tell you that it had nothing to do with any allegations of criminal activity,” Spindler said about Wilson’s leave.

A contractual condition of that leave means Wilson was banned from being on school property, according to Spindler.

After two arrests in the span of three days parents and taxpayers are looking for more answers about Wilson’s status with the corporation.

We asked Spindler if Wilson was still being paid while on administrative leave. He replied, “no comment.”

Spindler says school board president Steve Sevier is running the corporation right now.

Wilson, before he was arrested, texted us to say he had requested a hearing. Spindler says that’s the superintendent’s right. At that hearing, the board and Wilson will present evidence, before the board votes to remove him or keep him.

When asked if it’s the board’s intention to remove Wilson as superintendent at that meeting, Spindler responded, “no comment.”

