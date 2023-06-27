Birthday Club
OPD discusses teen shooting investigation

OPD discusses teen shooting investigation
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say another teenager was arrested in the shooting death of 16-year-old Demarion Black.

We spoke with police about their investigation and what comes next,

[Previous: Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night]

According to OPD, officers found 16-year-old Black with several gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Hughes Ave. on Saturday.

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor in the death of Black.

Detective Andrew Boggess with OPD says this case is still open, but he’s confident in where their investigation led them.

“Based on the investigation and the information that we’ve gotten from a variety of sources, and like I said, a pretty good amount of evidence we’ve been able to collect, some of it still needs to be processed, but we’re very confident at this point that he’s gonna be responsible. Yes,” said Detective Boggess.

In this case, it’s still unclear whether or not the alleged shooter will be tried as an adult.

If so, we may see that teen’s name released, but at this point, Boggess says he doesn’t have a specific timeline for what comes next.

