Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Owensboro, police say.

It happened in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888. Or, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
EPD: Man fatally wounded after being stabbed on E. Michigan St.
Joe Schlaerth
14 News mourns loss of News Director Joe Schlaerth

Latest News

'Give Kids the World' bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
‘Give Kids the World’ bus to stop at Holiday World Sunday
Some residents at Friedman Park in Newburgh are taking advantage of Indiana's stay-at-home...
Friedman Park to host free ‘Day of Play’
Last day of Romp festival underway in Evansville
Last day of Romp festival underway in Owensboro
Heidelbach and Columbia building fall
Heidelbach and Columbia building fall