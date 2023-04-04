Birthday Club
Man charged in Posey Co. baby death sentenced to 30 years in prison

Richard Kennedy Mugshot
Richard Kennedy Mugshot(Source: Posey County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POSEY CO.,, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Posey County Prosecutor’s Office officials, a man charged with the death of a 1-year-old girl has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Officials say Richard Kennedy was sentenced Tuesday for neglect of a dependent resulting in death after he plead guilty back in February.

Kennedy and Samantha Burris were arrested in October of 2018 after 14-month-old Nyla Brantley died from head injuries while being babysat by Kennedy and Burris.

Burris’s trial is scheduled September 26 on a charge of neglect of a dependent.

Officials say Kennedy has been credited with time served.

