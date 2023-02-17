Polar Plunge
Man charged in Posey Co. baby death pleads guilty

Richard Kennedy Mugshot
Richard Kennedy Mugshot(Source: Posey County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man pled guilty to a charge in connection to the death of a 1-year-old girl in Posey County.

Richard Kennedy appeared in court and pled guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, which is a Level 1 felony.

He will be sentenced on April 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy faces up to 30 years in prison for the neglect charge, plus an additional 18 months for violating probation.

He and Samantha Burris were arrested in October 2018 after 14-month-old Nyla Brantley died from head injuries.

Police say Kennedy and Burris were babysitting the child.

Burris, who’s also charged with neglect of a dependent, is scheduled for trial starting on April 11.

