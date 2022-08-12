Birthday Club
EPD: Missing persons case now deemed homicide, 1 arrested

Michael L. Thomas
Michael L. Thomas(Evansville Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a missing man dead in a home.

According to a press release, officers received a tip that led them to getting a search warrant for a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue.

Once inside the residence, detectives say they found a deceased man covered in a tarp and wrapped in twine. The home was locked down and additional units were called to the scene, as well as the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

EPD officials say based on information received from the detective’s office, the man was believed to be 57-year-old Patrick A. White. On July 7, White was reported missing.

[Previous Story: EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man]

According to a press release, since the initial report was taken, it has been an open missing persons case that the detective’s office has been investigating. The coroner’s office finished the autopsy on Thursday, and found that White died from a gunshot wound, ruling the investigation a homicide.

Following another tip Friday morning, EPD detectives and members of the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Rockford Drive, police say. Two people were detained and taken to EPD headquarters.

According to EPD officials, 33-year-old Michael L. Thomas was arrested for murder and taken to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Center.

Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas(Evansville Police Department)

The second person who was detained was released from EPD’s cusotdy.

