EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Police say 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7, and officers have not been able to locate White to check his welfare.

White is described as a white male, about 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and graying hair.

If you have information on White’s whereabouts, please contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

