EPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

Patrick Arthur White
Patrick Arthur White(Source: Evansville Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man.

Police say 57-year-old Patrick Arthur White was reported missing on July 7, and officers have not been able to locate White to check his welfare.

White is described as a white male, about 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and graying hair.

If you have information on White’s whereabouts, please contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

8/3 Neighborhood Watch

