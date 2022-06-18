Money raised from ‘Guns and Hose’s given to Tri-State charities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, “Guns and Hoses” brings a night of excitement to the Tri-State as local police officers and firefighters square off to establish boxing supremacy. The most important aspect of the night, however, is to raise money for local charities.

On a weekend in early April, the biggest event in the Tri-State was Guns and Hoses. The yearly showdown between local police and fire departments was a night of action, excitement and showmanship.

Despite all the fun, there’s an underlying reason behind the event.

“The event is a lot of fun in and of itself, but ultimately the reason we do it is because we get to give the money away to kids and people right here in the community,” Evansville Fire Department Captain David Weis said.

A crowd gathered Saturday at Bud’s Harley Davidson in Evansville to give away the money raised through the event. Organizers say they gave away over $111,000 to about 25 local charities and people in need.

One of those people is Taylor Heady, who started Colorwheel Kids, an arts and crafts studio in Henderson for children with different abilities. Taylor says she held her first class earlier this month and already has more people than she can handle asking to be a part. She says the money she received will enable her to help more kids.

“It was an overwhelming feeling knowing that the community also agrees and enjoys and supports my idea,” Heady said.

Taylor used to work in law enforcement, and even fought in Guns and Hoses in 2018. Her youngest son, Levi, is blind. She says when she and her husband got his diagnosis, she decided to leave law enforcement behind and put her love of crafts to use to help those in need.

Taylor says a lot has changed since she left law enforcement, and that made her vulnerable to all the emotions in the room as the money was given out.

“I’m a cryer now,” Heady said. “It’s like as soon as I took off the bulletproof vest I cry over everything.”

Organizers are already looking forward to next year’s event. They say no matter how competitive it gets, Guns and Hoses has brought the police and fire departments together in the service of those in need.

“We have a great, great rivalry,” Weis said. “And yes, we will talk a lot of smack, but it comes down to we’re willing to get punched in the face in order to help individuals who need help.”

To learn more about 911 Gives Hope, the charity behind Guns and Hoses, or to see a list of organizations that have received money through the charity, click here.

