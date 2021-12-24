Tell City awarded $1.6M grant for Ohio River Pier Project

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that Tell City was chosen as a recipient of grant funding through an initiative that is awarding $241 million to improve port facilities across the country.

According to a press release from the Department of Transportation, this grant funding is meant for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

The $1.6 million grant that Tell City is set to receive is for the Ohio River Pier Project.

Transportation officials say the project will fund the construction of a 40-foot diameter pier for a crane that will be used for direct barge-to-truck unloading of cargo.

Officials also say these grants will help address supply chain challenges at ports nationwide.

“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said in the press release. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”

Click here to view the press release.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.