Deaconess Henderson Hospital receives its first ‘A’ rating

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess Henderson Hospital tell us they’ve been awarded their first-ever “A” this year.

The scoring grade comes from The Leapfrog Group, which is a national organization focused on healthcare safety and equality.

A press release states Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals also received “A” grades.

Deaconess Henderson Hospital was awarded a “B” in the fall of 2020 and again in spring 2021.

Before Deaconess took over, the hospital received an “F” in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.