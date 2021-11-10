Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deaconess Henderson Hospital receives its first ‘A’ rating

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess Henderson Hospital tell us they’ve been awarded their first-ever “A” this year.

The scoring grade comes from The Leapfrog Group, which is a national organization focused on healthcare safety and equality.

A press release states Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals also received “A” grades.

Deaconess Henderson Hospital was awarded a “B” in the fall of 2020 and again in spring 2021.

Before Deaconess took over, the hospital received an “F” in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who died in an excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified.
Man who died in excavator accident in Warrick Co. identified
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Mt. Vernon woman killed over weekend spoke about neighborhood safety at last city council meeting
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Bond raised for mother facing murder charge connected to death of 3-yr-old
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial
Baumgartner testifies; Wolfe ‘pleads 5th’ in murder trial

Latest News

Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scam
Beshear proposes salary boost, body cameras for state police
Austin Kusturin.
ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple
EVPL waiving overdue fees in Sept.
EVPL hosting 4 sessions for final opinions on master plan