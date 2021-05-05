Deaconess Henderson gets ‘B’ rating after receiving ‘F’ in 2019

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deaconess Henderson got its spring 2021 report card, and it’s up from an “F” before Deaoncess took over to a “B” in just two years.
The scoring grade is from The Leapfrog Group, which is a national organization focused on health care safety and quality.
There can be up to 27 measures that factor into a hospital’s grade, for example, having enough qualified nurses.
In that rating, Henderson scored the max of 100 points.
“We concentrated on quality metrics, and we concentrated on exceeding our targets. So when we look at quality metrics, we want to make sure that the community that depends on us receives the very best,” said Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Linda White.
We’re told 57% of participating hospitals received an “A” or a “B” for the spring of 2021.
