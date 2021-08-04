Princeton Police investigating at aquatic center

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an ongoing investigation at the Princeton Aquatic Center.

Dispatchers would only say it’s a Princeton Police investigation.

We spoke with Chief McGraw who said around 10 p.m., they were still on scene.

He said information would be released later, but for now, he would not say anything about the nature of the investigation or how it first started.

We’ve heard from viewers who said emergency crews have been on scene since at least 8:50 p.m. or so.

We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.