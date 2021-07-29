Birthday Club
Princeton’s Jackie Young interviewed on Today after winning Olympic gold

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton’s gold medalist, Jackie Young, was on the Today Show Thursday.

It was about 24 hours after Team USA won the final 3x3 Women’s Basketball game in Tokyo.

[Princeton’s Jackie Young, Team USA takes home gold in Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball]

Young had plenty of support from friends and family who cheered her on from Princeton.

A parade is planned in Princeton for Young to bring home the gold. It’s Saturday at 4 p.m.

Fans are asked to line Broadway with signs.

