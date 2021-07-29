Princeton’s Jackie Young interviewed on Today after winning Olympic gold

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton’s gold medalist, Jackie Young, was on the Today Show Thursday.

It was about 24 hours after Team USA won the final 3x3 Women’s Basketball game in Tokyo.

Young had plenty of support from friends and family who cheered her on from Princeton.

A parade is planned in Princeton for Young to bring home the gold. It’s Saturday at 4 p.m.

Fans are asked to line Broadway with signs.

