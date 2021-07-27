Early morning watch parties planned as Jackie Young & Team USA work to earn Olympic gold

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fans of Princeton native Jackie Young are invited to join the Young family for a free watch party early Wednesday morning.

It starts at 3 a.m. Central at the Princeton Theatre and Community Center at 301 W. Broadway in Princeton. Doors open at 2:30 a.m.

Jackie is part of the U.S. Women’s Olympic 3X3 Basketball team competing in Tokyo. They’ll take on France for the semi final game.

On the first day of pool games, Team USA beat No. 1 ranked France 17-10.

That’s the day First Lady Dr. Jill Biden watched the game, and Jackie and her teammates got to meet her.

The watch party will continue at 6 a.m. for the final game.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs in support of Jackie and the U.S. team.

Team USA has won all their games so far, except the last pool game against Japan.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.