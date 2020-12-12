Affidavit: Man arrested on multiple charges after disorderly conduct call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A disorderly conduct call lands one man in jail.
Evansville police responded to the Dollar General on E Diamond Ave just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived to the disorderly conduct call, they were told a man was panhandling and getting aggressive with people that didn’t give him money. That’s when police say 39-year-old Billy Kendall, of Dyersburg, TN, started a physical fight with another man.
Police say they later found Kendall walking in the parking lot of Order of the Owls and tried to stop him, but he kept walking away from officers.
The affidavit states when officers attempted to place Kendall into handcuffs, he was actively resisting and pulling away from officers. Police say when they put him into handcuffs, Kendall continued to ignore officers asking him to sit down.
That’s when officers went to help Kendall sit down, but police say he shoved his shoulder into an officer’s chest. Because of this, officers took him to the ground - which caused the officer to get a laceration to his left hand.
While waiting to be taken to the jail, officers found out that Kendall was in Evansville for court stemming from a previous arrest involving battery on a law enforcement officer.
An affidavit states Kendall shouted at police and tried to kick officers when being put in a police car. It also states another officer received an abrasion while trying to put him in the vehicle.
We are told police smelled alcohol on Kendall and found an open bottle of vodka on him.
Kendall is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- 2 counts of battery against a public safety official
- 2 counts of resisting law enforcement
- Disorderly conduct
- Public intoxication by alcohol
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.