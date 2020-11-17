Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance sets 2021 date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday, the PGA Tour announced the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule and listed the dates for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance as beginning on August 30 and wrapping on September 5, 2021.
25 PGA Tour cards will be handed out at the Tour’s regular season finale at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha. The 25 remaining Tour cards are set to be distributed during the three-event finals which include the Albertsons Boise Open, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
The Tour Championship will play at Victoria National in Newburgh, IN. The reigning champion is Brandon Wu.
