Watch Live: ‘Peaceful demonstration’ ahead of Daviess Co. vote on confederate statue removal

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court is expected to vote on the removal of the confederate statue on the courthouse lawn.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m., and it’s the third item on the agenda.
The public is not allowed do to COVID-19 restrictions.
A peaceful demonstration began near the statue around 3:30 p.m. Those on both sides of the debate are there.
Saturday, there was a demonstration there as well.
