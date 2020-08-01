Group organizes ‘Save the Confederate Statue’ rally in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several protesters gathered outside the Daviess County Courthouse this weekend, calling for local leaders to keep the Confederate statue located on the courthouse lawn to stay where it is.
A group organized a “Save the Confederate Statue” rally in Owensboro on Saturday morning. The rally was held to offer a forum for city and county residents, who believe the Confederate monument should remain at the same place where it’s been sitting for 120 years.
Some protesters say they feel like they have not been heard throughout the process in regard to the fate of the statue.
14 News spoke with some people at the rally who say if the statue was removed, it would be like erasing a piece of history.
“It has nothing to do with slavery, it has to do with Confederate soldiers who were killed in battle,” rally organizer Dale Roberts said. “For all soldiers, it was a memorial to them who never got to come home, and their moms, dads, children who didn’t know where they were or where they were buried at.”
“It pains me that Daviess County likes to destroy some of our historical buildings,” rally attendee Tina Gerteisen said. “This is our history.”
The Daviess County Fiscal Court is set to vote on whether or not to move the statue on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.