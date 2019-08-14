Man caught on camera punching murder suspect after court just released from jail

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is now on home detention after he was caught on camera punching Kwin Boes on July 3.
Boes had just been sentenced to 25 years in the death of his infant son, Parker.
Jeremiah (Matt) Hartley is Parker’s uncle. As Boes left the courtroom, Hartley punched him in the face. Our cameras captured the incident.
Hartley is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and contempt of court.
On the contempt charge, Hartley was supposed to spend 100 days in jail, but Wednesday it was modified to probation with home detention to serve out the rest of his 100 days.
Court records show his bond was $650 on the battery charge, and he was released from jail Wednesday.
For the battery charge, court records show a request for a speedy trial was withdrawn, and the trial date of September 4 was vacated.
A status conference has been set for September 12.
