Gibson Co. man sentenced in connection with infant son’s death

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Patoka man who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his son has been sentenced.
23-year-old Kwin Boes was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years, 20 in prison and 5 years on probation after he is released.
Boes was arrested in May of 2018 after his 11-week-old son, Parker, died of blunt force head trauma.
Kwin’s trial was canceled in June after a plea agreement was reached in the case.
The agreement dismissed two level 1 felony charges in exchange for pleading guilty to a level 2 felony charge of domestic battery resulting in death.
Before the agreement, he faced up to 40 years in prison.
After the sentencing, a family member, we’re told Parker’s uncle, was caught on camera punching Boes as he was leaving the courtroom. The uncle was taken into custody by authorities.
