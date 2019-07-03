Gibson Co. man sentenced in connection with infant son’s death

Kwin Boes, 23. (Source: Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Edmondson and Aria Janel | July 3, 2019 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 11:40 AM

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Patoka man who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his son has been sentenced.

23-year-old Kwin Boes was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years, 20 in prison and 5 years on probation after he is released.

Boes was arrested in May of 2018 after his 11-week-old son, Parker, died of blunt force head trauma.

Parker Boes (Source: Obituary on Princeton Daily Clarion)
Kwin’s trial was canceled in June after a plea agreement was reached in the case.

The agreement dismissed two level 1 felony charges in exchange for pleading guilty to a level 2 felony charge of domestic battery resulting in death.

Before the agreement, he faced up to 40 years in prison.

After the sentencing, a family member, we’re told Parker’s uncle, was caught on camera punching Boes as he was leaving the courtroom. The uncle was taken into custody by authorities.

