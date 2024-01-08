Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Tri-State sending several wrestlers to IHSGW State Finals

IHSGW Girls Wrestling Regional
IHSGW Girls Wrestling Regional
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls high school wrestling is a sport that’s really coming on strong. It’s not quite yet an IHSAA sanctioned sport, but the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling association holds a state tournament, and we have several Tri-Stater wrestlers who qualified for state this weekend.

So, heading to this coming weekend’s state finals in Kokomo, are as follows:

At 105 pounds, Reitz’s Lily Greenfield and North Posey’s Kenna Kleinschmidt are state-bound.

At 115 lbs., both North Posey’s Lydia Justus and Southridge’s Rebecca Snider punched their tickets to state.

At 125 lbs., North Posey’s Adelyn Gamblin is also state-bound.

At 135 pounds, Mount Vernon’s Taylor Mason advanced to state.

At 140 lbs., both Jasper’s Laine Mullins and Mount Vernon’s Madalyn McCarty are state-bound.

Also, at 145 lbs., Boonville’s Paige Cook is on her way to state.

Then, at 190 lbs., Mount Vernon’s Hannah West is headed back to state.

She’ll be joined by another Wildcat teammate, as Cammie Ritchie also punched her ticket to state, at 235 pounds.

The IHSGW state finals are Friday, January 12th, up in Kokomo.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana expiring this month
Crash at Diamond Avenue and Mesker Park Drive
Accident with injuries causes traffic delays near Diamond Ave.

Latest News

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Union Co. grad Gabe Adams wins 141 Lb. Title, at KWC Wrestling meet
IU Men's Basketball uses second-half surge to beat the Buckeyes
Holmes; Parrish, lead IU Women’s hoops to rout over Nebraska
...
USI Women’s Basketball gets by Tennessee Tech, for fourth straight win