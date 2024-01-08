Tri-State sending several wrestlers to IHSGW State Finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls high school wrestling is a sport that’s really coming on strong. It’s not quite yet an IHSAA sanctioned sport, but the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling association holds a state tournament, and we have several Tri-Stater wrestlers who qualified for state this weekend.

So, heading to this coming weekend’s state finals in Kokomo, are as follows:

At 105 pounds, Reitz’s Lily Greenfield and North Posey’s Kenna Kleinschmidt are state-bound.

At 115 lbs., both North Posey’s Lydia Justus and Southridge’s Rebecca Snider punched their tickets to state.

At 125 lbs., North Posey’s Adelyn Gamblin is also state-bound.

At 135 pounds, Mount Vernon’s Taylor Mason advanced to state.

At 140 lbs., both Jasper’s Laine Mullins and Mount Vernon’s Madalyn McCarty are state-bound.

Also, at 145 lbs., Boonville’s Paige Cook is on her way to state.

Then, at 190 lbs., Mount Vernon’s Hannah West is headed back to state.

She’ll be joined by another Wildcat teammate, as Cammie Ritchie also punched her ticket to state, at 235 pounds.

The IHSGW state finals are Friday, January 12th, up in Kokomo.

