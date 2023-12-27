Several members of Warrick County Board of Health fired at heated meeting

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another heated meeting happened this afternoon at the Board of Commissioners in Warrick County.

They voted to fire three people. The county commissioners say they voted to remove Jeff Mauch, Joy Brown and Kim Parker from the county health board for failing to meet the requirements of their positions.

Multiple people from the public are asking for the commissioners to explain how.

That motion presented at the Warrick County board of commissioners meeting Wednesday passed, but not before several people took to the mic, asking the commissioners to explain why.

“It’s very clear that you guys don’t want transparency,” said one community member. “It’s very clear that you guys are a good ol’ boy network.”

The attorney for the county health department, April Edwards, says the commission is not being transparent.

“Refuses to publicly state how they have failed to discharge their statutory duties,” says Edwards. “If you’re going to do it in a public meeting, then you should state the reasons on the record way. it is not required of them.

After the meeting, we talked with commissioner Dan Saylor who says the commission took a closer look at how the county health department was operating after a new state law went into effect.

That law gives counties more funds to ensure people have access to the public health services they need.

Saylor says it became clear change is needed.

“When there’s only four meetings a year on a health board, we’ve talked to surrounding counties all over the state, most health boards meet once a month. We have a directive and a mandate from the state, get your health department in order,” says Saylor.

This all comes as Indiana State Police is investigating Warrick County Animal Control, which the board of health used to oversee. Now, it’s the county commission.

Former animal control supervisor Danielle Barnes was arrested on theft and drug charges.

Saylor says the commission is cooperating with ISP on that investigation.

He also says these changes will be good for the county going forward.

“At the end of the day, we will have a better health board, we will have a better animal control period,” explains Saylor.

Meanwhile, Edwards says the health board will fight this.

“A conclusory statement by Mr. Saylor that has no facts is not a basis to remove our board members and we will not recognize it or accept it. so you will have to take us to court on that,” says Edwards.

The board appointed doctor Paul Perry and nurse Leann Holder to fill two of the positions, effective January 1.

