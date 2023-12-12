Authority of Warrick Co. Animal Control moved to county commission

WARRICK, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Commissioners voted Monday night to move animal control under their authority.

That’s according to the county attorney.

Animal control was under the health department.

The attorney says the change was made because animal control was the only county department not directly under the commission’s authority.

He says it was to allow the health department to concentrate on more health related things.

Several viewers have reached out, saying all the animal control staff was fired by the commission.

The attorney says that’s not the case.

He says they’ve had problems with the health department letting animal control employees go, without the approval of the commission.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.