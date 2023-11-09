Birthday Club
Man charged in screwdriver stabbing death pleads guilty to lesser charge

Gerald Stokes
Gerald Stokes(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Utica, Kentucky, man charged with murder and assault has reached a plea deal.

Officials say 67-year-old Gerald Stokes pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault.

They say back in 2021, deputies went to a home on Browns Valley Redhill Road after Stokes’ wife called 9-1-1.

Officials say Stokes stabbed his wife and 76-year-old Gary Owen several times with a screwdriver.

Owen later died at the hospital.

Stokes was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’s eligible for parole after 17 years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

