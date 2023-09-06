Out with the old, in with the new: Ghost Quesadilla rebrands to ‘Neighbors Newburgh’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A popular Newburgh restaurant is rebranding.

Officials with Ghost Quesadilla say they will now go by “Neighbors Newburgh.”

According to a Facebook post, their new menu will feature smash burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more.

It says the restaurant will stay open through Monday, close, and then reopen Thursday under the new name.

Officials say they were happy to reopen Ghost and keep their current employees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.