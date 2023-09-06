Birthday Club
Out with the old, in with the new: Ghost Quesadilla rebrands to ‘Neighbors Newburgh’

Neighbors Newburgh
Neighbors Newburgh
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A popular Newburgh restaurant is rebranding.

Officials with Ghost Quesadilla say they will now go by “Neighbors Newburgh.”

According to a Facebook post, their new menu will feature smash burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more.

It says the restaurant will stay open through Monday, close, and then reopen Thursday under the new name.

Officials say they were happy to reopen Ghost and keep their current employees.

West Side Nut Club releases 2023 Fall Festival Munchie Map
Little girl from the Tri-State sent letter to President Biden - and he wrote back
KWC launches new program to help fight vaping issue
