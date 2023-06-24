Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Churchill Downs’ track announcer Travis Stone enjoying Ellis Park

Ellis Park Race with Travis Stone
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Weekend number three of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet continues, and Friday was another exciting day of action on the track.

Let’s go to the eighth race: a $62,000 starter allowance race, going 6 1/2 on the dirt, for older horses, and we’re gonna give you a different view for this race, out of the announcer’s booth.

So they break from the gate, and it’s the #8, “Slam Dunk Sermon” heading to the front, and he battles with “Lamutanaatty” for the first half mile.

Now, Churchill Downs track announcer, Travis Stone, will bring them home.

“Anyone can win it from here. Short lead, “Slam Dunk Sermon”. “Solidify’s” coming, “Beverly Park” and “Tetsu”. “Slam Dunk Sermon” in front. “Solidify” with a flying finish to get there. “Solidify” runs down “Slam Dunk Sermon”. Beverly Park was third.

Yoel Navas was the winning jockey aboard “Solidify” for trainer Juan Cano.

“I’ve always been a fan of smaller track racing where it’s casual but relaxed. My first trip to Ellis was years ago. We played races and just had fun. My first day here a couple three weeks ago, I walked in and there were at least 150 people sitting around, waiting for the races to start,” said Churchill Downs track announcer, Travis Stone, who’s calling the rest of the Churchill meet at Ellis. “There’s very few racetracks where that happens. So, I love it here. I’ve had a great time. Everybody’s been super nice. It’s been a challenge because it’s a different booth, different angles, lower level, the whole deal, but, I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

Stone will finish calling the Churchill portion of the meet through July 2, before Ellis Park’s regular track announcer Jimmy McNerney returns for the start of the Ellis Park meet, on July 7. First post this Saturday and Sunday is at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Javon Cox and Autreaunna Greathouse-Wilson
Affidavit: Two arrested after man flees to home during traffic stop
Joe Schlaerth
14 News mourns loss of News Director Joe Schlaerth
Richard Hanson
Police: Drunk driver crashes car in Evansville
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Man charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine after traffic stop
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill
Liquor license suspended until 7/2 at Lamasco Bar and Grill

Latest News

Aces golf
Kate Petrova wins Russian Amateur Golf Championship
..
KWC Men’s Basketball adds three to 2023-24 roster
d
USI Volleyball releases 2023 OVC Schedule
Flash vs Bombers, OVL Baseball
OVL Baseball Highlights: Flash vs. Bombers