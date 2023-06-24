Churchill Downs’ track announcer Travis Stone enjoying Ellis Park

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Weekend number three of the “Churchill at Ellis Park” meet continues, and Friday was another exciting day of action on the track.

Let’s go to the eighth race: a $62,000 starter allowance race, going 6 1/2 on the dirt, for older horses, and we’re gonna give you a different view for this race, out of the announcer’s booth.



So they break from the gate, and it’s the #8, “Slam Dunk Sermon” heading to the front, and he battles with “Lamutanaatty” for the first half mile.



Now, Churchill Downs track announcer, Travis Stone, will bring them home.

“Anyone can win it from here. Short lead, “Slam Dunk Sermon”. “Solidify’s” coming, “Beverly Park” and “Tetsu”. “Slam Dunk Sermon” in front. “Solidify” with a flying finish to get there. “Solidify” runs down “Slam Dunk Sermon”. Beverly Park was third.



Yoel Navas was the winning jockey aboard “Solidify” for trainer Juan Cano.

“I’ve always been a fan of smaller track racing where it’s casual but relaxed. My first trip to Ellis was years ago. We played races and just had fun. My first day here a couple three weeks ago, I walked in and there were at least 150 people sitting around, waiting for the races to start,” said Churchill Downs track announcer, Travis Stone, who’s calling the rest of the Churchill meet at Ellis. “There’s very few racetracks where that happens. So, I love it here. I’ve had a great time. Everybody’s been super nice. It’s been a challenge because it’s a different booth, different angles, lower level, the whole deal, but, I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

Stone will finish calling the Churchill portion of the meet through July 2, before Ellis Park’s regular track announcer Jimmy McNerney returns for the start of the Ellis Park meet, on July 7. First post this Saturday and Sunday is at 11:45 a.m.



