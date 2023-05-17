Replica of ship sailed by Christopher Columbus makes stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A replica of a Christopher Columbus ship is now in Evansville.

The replica of the Pinta was built in Brazil by eighth-generation Portuguese shipwrights. The ship has been sailing around the U.S. for the past 12 years. This is its first stop in Evansville.

The ship serves to educate people on this type of ship, which is a Portuguese Caravel.

Captain Stephen Sanger says it’s a special experience to be on the only traveling replica of the Pinta.

“It’s a very unique opportunity for myself and all of the volunteer crew that we have that travel onboard and dedicate at least a month of their time minimum to help preserve history and share history around different cities around the United States,” Sanger said.

Tours are available at the Nu Plaza Yacht Club from Thursday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

