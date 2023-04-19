Man arrested in ‘Operation Rollback’ set to appear in court

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One of the men accused of rolling back mileage on cars at Owensboro dealership is set to appear in court.

Owensboro Police say 63-year-old Eddie Howard was the owner of Discount Motors.

Officers say he would roll back car odometers before selling them.

Police say they also searched the business. They found $350,000 in cash, guns and 100 oxycodone pills during that search.

Another man arrested in the case, 60-year-old Donald Adams, was a salesman at the dealership.

Both of them are charged with trafficking controlled substances and tampering with motor vehicles.

Adams is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman Donald Adams (right) were involved in the fraud. (Daviess County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.