Man arrested in ‘Operation Rollback’ set to appear in court
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One of the men accused of rolling back mileage on cars at Owensboro dealership is set to appear in court.
Owensboro Police say 63-year-old Eddie Howard was the owner of Discount Motors.
Officers say he would roll back car odometers before selling them.
Police say they also searched the business. They found $350,000 in cash, guns and 100 oxycodone pills during that search.
Another man arrested in the case, 60-year-old Donald Adams, was a salesman at the dealership.
Both of them are charged with trafficking controlled substances and tampering with motor vehicles.
Adams is scheduled to be in court on Friday.
