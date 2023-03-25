EPD: Man arrested after trespassing in United Caring Shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Friday night after refusing to leave United Caring Shelter in Evansville.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Street Saturday night just after 7 p.m. in response to a criminal trespass report.

Officials say a man, later identified as Austin Holland, was refusing to leave United Caring Shelter.

Police say on arrival, officers spoke with one of the employees who told them that Holland had been asked to leave several times but still refused.

Officers say they then made contact with Holland in the upstairs dorm area of the shelter.

Police say officers attempted to take Holland into custody, but the he began resisting officers by pulling away.

Officials say police we’re eventually able to put Holland into custody and transport him to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Police say Holland has been charged with criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.